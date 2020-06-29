All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5303 Bonita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5303 Bonita Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:22 AM

5303 Bonita Avenue

5303 Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5303 Bonita Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is furnished for a short lease or can have the furniture removed for a one year lease of longer. This beautiful home has wood floors throughout the formal living, dining and family rooms. Large well-finished kitchen with stone countertops and commercial grade appliances will provide for unlimited entertaining opportunities. Spacious master bedroom and bath will provide plenty of room. Two additional large bedrooms will provide room for the rest. Some of the best dining in Dallas is within walking distance of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Bonita Avenue have any available units?
5303 Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 Bonita Avenue have?
Some of 5303 Bonita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5303 Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5303 Bonita Avenue offer parking?
No, 5303 Bonita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5303 Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 5303 Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5303 Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5303 Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5303 Bonita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University