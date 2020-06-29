5303 Bonita Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This exquisite 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is furnished for a short lease or can have the furniture removed for a one year lease of longer. This beautiful home has wood floors throughout the formal living, dining and family rooms. Large well-finished kitchen with stone countertops and commercial grade appliances will provide for unlimited entertaining opportunities. Spacious master bedroom and bath will provide plenty of room. Two additional large bedrooms will provide room for the rest. Some of the best dining in Dallas is within walking distance of your new home.