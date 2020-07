Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Rare opportunity to rent a gorgeous Tudor in the M Streets. Enjoy that wonderful 1930s look with all the modern amenities of a new home. Floor plan consists of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a study, dining room, and 2 living rooms. This home has abundant living space downstairs that flows to the outdoor living complete with fireplace. The attention to detail on this home is second to none, and all the finishes are what you would expect from a luxury home.



Agent is the owner of the home.