Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:37 PM

523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard

523 South César Chávez Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

523 South César Chávez Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live ultimate city life in beautiful twnhm in heart of Farmer's Market. Flex open layout w. mltpl entertaining spaces like 2nd lvl terrace for grilling & roof patio w. dwtwn views. 1st level has rear entry garage and bedrm with wood flrs, custom wallpaper & en suite. 2nd level has lg island & SS Bosch appliances, wine fridge & lg pantry. Also formal dining, living & powder bath. 3rd level w. master has 2 walk-ins & en suite w. glass shwr, jet tub & dual sinks as well as 3rd bedrm w. bath & laundry closet. 4th flr with rooftop patio w. expansive views. Featuring community pool, green spaces for dog walking & more! A short walk to nearby restaurants and Farmer's Mkt. AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR $4350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have any available units?
523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have?
Some of 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard offers parking.
Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard has a pool.
Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

