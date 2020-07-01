523 S Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Amenities
Live ultimate city life in beautiful twnhm in heart of Farmer's Market. Flex open layout w. mltpl entertaining spaces like 2nd lvl terrace for grilling & roof patio w. dwtwn views. 1st level has rear entry garage and bedrm with wood flrs, custom wallpaper & en suite. 2nd level has lg island & SS Bosch appliances, wine fridge & lg pantry. Also formal dining, living & powder bath. 3rd level w. master has 2 walk-ins & en suite w. glass shwr, jet tub & dual sinks as well as 3rd bedrm w. bath & laundry closet. 4th flr with rooftop patio w. expansive views. Featuring community pool, green spaces for dog walking & more! A short walk to nearby restaurants and Farmer's Mkt. AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR $4350