All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5226 Vickery Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5226 Vickery Boulevard
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

5226 Vickery Boulevard

5226 Vickery Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5226 Vickery Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully furnished craftsman style home in Vickery Place. Just two blocks aware from Knox-Henderson restaurants and retail.Great curb appeal with huge front porch. Walk into this open layout with hardwood floors, large kitchen with granite counters, butlers panty, gas cooktop and breakfast bar area. Separate study downstairs. Three bedrooms all located upstairs. Spacious master suite with bonus living room and large walk in closet.Walk in laundry room on the second floor. Ample windows throughout the home allows for good natural lighting. Backyard features a covered porch and fireplace. Plus low maintenance back yard with new artificial turf. Electric gate entrance to the two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5226 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5226 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5226 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Vickery Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5226 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5226 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5226 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University