5226 Vickery Boulevard

Fully furnished craftsman style home in Vickery Place. Just two blocks aware from Knox-Henderson restaurants and retail.Great curb appeal with huge front porch. Walk into this open layout with hardwood floors, large kitchen with granite counters, butlers panty, gas cooktop and breakfast bar area. Separate study downstairs. Three bedrooms all located upstairs. Spacious master suite with bonus living room and large walk in closet.Walk in laundry room on the second floor. Ample windows throughout the home allows for good natural lighting. Backyard features a covered porch and fireplace. Plus low maintenance back yard with new artificial turf. Electric gate entrance to the two car garage.