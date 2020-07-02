5225 Lantern Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Like being in the country right in the middle of Dallas in this very nice, secluded home. The house is spacious yet cozy, lots of window for plenty of lights. The yard offers plenty of room for the kid or pets to run. Or if you prefer, there is also space to do gardening. The property also has access to 5215 Lantern (lot next door, not cleared) which is more than an acre. AS Is. This lot could also be used. Space enough to park your RV or boat. For the sport person, the garage has a rock claiming training wall still room for 2 cars.

Requirements: Application fee of $45 per

person over 18 yrs old. Income at least 3 times the rental fee Proof of income and rental verification. Background check.