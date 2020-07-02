All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:21 PM

5225 Lantern Lane

5225 Lantern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Lantern Lane, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Like being in the country right in the middle of Dallas in this very nice, secluded home. The house is spacious yet cozy, lots of window for plenty of lights. The yard offers plenty of room for the kid or pets to run. Or if you prefer, there is also space to do gardening. The property also has access to 5215 Lantern (lot next door, not cleared) which is more than an acre. AS Is. This lot could also be used. Space enough to park your RV or boat. For the sport person, the garage has a rock claiming training wall still room for 2 cars.
Requirements: Application fee of $45 per
person over 18 yrs old. Income at least 3 times the rental fee Proof of income and rental verification. Background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Lantern Lane have any available units?
5225 Lantern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Lantern Lane have?
Some of 5225 Lantern Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Lantern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Lantern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Lantern Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Lantern Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Lantern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Lantern Lane offers parking.
Does 5225 Lantern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Lantern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Lantern Lane have a pool?
No, 5225 Lantern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Lantern Lane have accessible units?
No, 5225 Lantern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Lantern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 Lantern Lane has units with dishwashers.

