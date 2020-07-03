5220 Parkland Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic contemporary California bungalow home in one of the more popular Oak Lawn neighborhoods. Features modern finishes, including an open concept kitchen-dining-living area with a glass breakfast bar, eat-in-kitchen, stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinets, granite countertops, and recessed lighting throughout. Large bedrooms and elegantly updated bathrooms with master access to the backyard. Enjoy a relaxing evening in the soothing spa or under the modern pergola.



NOTE: Yard maintenance is included in rent and paid for by the owner but the tenant is responsible for keeping the yard watered. Hot tub maintenance must be scheduled and paid for by the tenant through a monthly service contract.



-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 3/23/19



