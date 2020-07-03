All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2019 at 7:54 PM

5220 Parkland Avenue

5220 Parkland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Parkland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic contemporary California bungalow home in one of the more popular Oak Lawn neighborhoods. Features modern finishes, including an open concept kitchen-dining-living area with a glass breakfast bar, eat-in-kitchen, stainless steel appliances, stunning cabinets, granite countertops, and recessed lighting throughout. Large bedrooms and elegantly updated bathrooms with master access to the backyard. Enjoy a relaxing evening in the soothing spa or under the modern pergola.

NOTE: Yard maintenance is included in rent and paid for by the owner but the tenant is responsible for keeping the yard watered. Hot tub maintenance must be scheduled and paid for by the tenant through a monthly service contract.

-- Appliances: Includes a refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher, washer, dryer;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available 3/23/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Parkland Avenue have any available units?
5220 Parkland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Parkland Avenue have?
Some of 5220 Parkland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Parkland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Parkland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Parkland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 Parkland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5220 Parkland Avenue offer parking?
No, 5220 Parkland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5220 Parkland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 Parkland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Parkland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5220 Parkland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Parkland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5220 Parkland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Parkland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Parkland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

