5217 Denton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Pristine Oak Lawn bungalow for rent. Immaculate house in the nicest single family home neighborhood in Oak Lawn. Downtown, Uptown, Love Field, SW Med Center, DART Rail, all close by. One story home, pristine refinished hardwood floors throughout, nicely updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances including fridge, natural stone backsplash, fresh paint throughout, updated fixtures, new blinds. Floor to ceiling windows, 2 large living areas, 2 BR's, 2 full baths, office area, big utility room with cabinets, counters, WD hookup, sink. Tons of storage spaces. Grassy fenced back yard surrounded by 8 ft. privacy fence. 3 car covered parking.