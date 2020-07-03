All apartments in Dallas
5217 Denton Drive

5217 Denton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Denton Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Pristine Oak Lawn bungalow for rent. Immaculate house in the nicest single family home neighborhood in Oak Lawn. Downtown, Uptown, Love Field, SW Med Center, DART Rail, all close by. One story home, pristine refinished hardwood floors throughout, nicely updated kitchen, new stainless steel appliances including fridge, natural stone backsplash, fresh paint throughout, updated fixtures, new blinds. Floor to ceiling windows, 2 large living areas, 2 BR's, 2 full baths, office area, big utility room with cabinets, counters, WD hookup, sink. Tons of storage spaces. Grassy fenced back yard surrounded by 8 ft. privacy fence. 3 car covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Denton Drive have any available units?
5217 Denton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 Denton Drive have?
Some of 5217 Denton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 Denton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Denton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Denton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5217 Denton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5217 Denton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Denton Drive offers parking.
Does 5217 Denton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Denton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Denton Drive have a pool?
No, 5217 Denton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Denton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5217 Denton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Denton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 Denton Drive has units with dishwashers.

