Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

5215 Elkridge Drive

5215 Elkridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Elkridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Mid-century inspired beauty in Buckner Terrace with updates throughout! Large open floor plan creates the perfect home for entertaining. Updated flooring throughout main living areas and comfy carpets in the bedrooms. The updated kitchen includes quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced in back yard with comfortable patio is perfect for pets and outdoor grilling. All appliances, including washer and dryer, stay with the home. Owner will provide lawn maintenance for the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Elkridge Drive have any available units?
5215 Elkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Elkridge Drive have?
Some of 5215 Elkridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Elkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Elkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Elkridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Elkridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Elkridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Elkridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5215 Elkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5215 Elkridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Elkridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5215 Elkridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Elkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5215 Elkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Elkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Elkridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

