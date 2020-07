Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

This cozy M-streets home is the perfect location with quick access to nearby restaurants, bars and Dallas city living! Solid surfaces throughout with gorgeous original hardwoods. The front room was originally a patio that has been transformed into a bonus room. It is a light and bright space for an art studio, office, yoga room, and more! The huge backyard has beautiful grass and an 8' fence that is perfect for your pets or entertaining.