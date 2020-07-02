All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:57 PM

5111 Tanbark Road

5111 Tanbark Road · No Longer Available
Location

5111 Tanbark Road, Dallas, TX 75229

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Very spacious, large 1-story in coveted Russwood Acres. Iron gate entrance to 3-car garage on the side of house, with lush landscaping and beautiful, mature trees and a circular driveway in the front. Large formal or dining room with bay windows leads to den with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built-in shelves, and lots of windows to show off the screened porch and backyard pool oasis. 3 large bedrooms and master suite occupy one wing of the house, while the kitchen, utility, and game room are in the other wing. Rare master design with custom features including 2 separate bathrooms, 3 vanities, 3 closets, 2 stand up showers, and a garden tub. New carpet. App fee $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Tanbark Road have any available units?
5111 Tanbark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Tanbark Road have?
Some of 5111 Tanbark Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Tanbark Road currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Tanbark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Tanbark Road pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Tanbark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5111 Tanbark Road offer parking?
Yes, 5111 Tanbark Road offers parking.
Does 5111 Tanbark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5111 Tanbark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Tanbark Road have a pool?
Yes, 5111 Tanbark Road has a pool.
Does 5111 Tanbark Road have accessible units?
No, 5111 Tanbark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Tanbark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 Tanbark Road has units with dishwashers.

