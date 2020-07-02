5111 Tanbark Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Very spacious, large 1-story in coveted Russwood Acres. Iron gate entrance to 3-car garage on the side of house, with lush landscaping and beautiful, mature trees and a circular driveway in the front. Large formal or dining room with bay windows leads to den with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built-in shelves, and lots of windows to show off the screened porch and backyard pool oasis. 3 large bedrooms and master suite occupy one wing of the house, while the kitchen, utility, and game room are in the other wing. Rare master design with custom features including 2 separate bathrooms, 3 vanities, 3 closets, 2 stand up showers, and a garden tub. New carpet. App fee $50 per adult.