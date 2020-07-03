511 Prairie

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking tennis court

Mid-century modern, boutique apartment building in Junius Heights! PET FRIENDLY with fenced Dog Run! LOW BILLS, landlord pays water and gas, tenant only pays electric! Privately managed, 12 units, Completely redone with brand new stainless steel appliances, gas-range stove, granite counters, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, new bathroom vanity, eco-friendly toilet, WASHER-DRYER included! Gated entry and off-street parking. Walk one block to Buckner Park and enjoy the tennis courts, basketball court, and walking paths! Just minutes to Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Uptown!