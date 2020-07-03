All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

511 Prairie

511 N Prairie Ave · No Longer Available
Location

511 N Prairie Ave, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
tennis court
Mid-century modern, boutique apartment building in Junius Heights! PET FRIENDLY with fenced Dog Run! LOW BILLS, landlord pays water and gas, tenant only pays electric! Privately managed, 12 units, Completely redone with brand new stainless steel appliances, gas-range stove, granite counters, recessed lighting, wood floors throughout, new bathroom vanity, eco-friendly toilet, WASHER-DRYER included! Gated entry and off-street parking. Walk one block to Buckner Park and enjoy the tennis courts, basketball court, and walking paths! Just minutes to Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Prairie have any available units?
511 Prairie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Prairie have?
Some of 511 Prairie's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
511 Prairie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Prairie pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 Prairie is pet friendly.
Does 511 Prairie offer parking?
Yes, 511 Prairie offers parking.
Does 511 Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Prairie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Prairie have a pool?
No, 511 Prairie does not have a pool.
Does 511 Prairie have accessible units?
No, 511 Prairie does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Prairie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Prairie has units with dishwashers.

