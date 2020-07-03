5106 Garrett Stream Court

Amenities

Spacious transitional living, designer touches throughout, sophisticated style all in an incredible location. 3 bed townhome has its own fenced front yard and 2 car garage. Bedr 1 has its own bath and huge closet, located on the 1st floor. Up the stairs you will find a spacious contemporary living area with high ceilings, designer drapes and open concept floorplan. Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Bed 2, bath 2 and laundry area are located on this floor. Huge master suite is located on the upper level. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in Knox-Henderson. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and alarm. Pets are on a case by case basis.