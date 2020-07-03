All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
5106 Garrett Stream Court
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:12 AM

5106 Garrett Stream Court

5106 North Garrett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5106 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious transitional living, designer touches throughout, sophisticated style all in an incredible location. 3 bed townhome has its own fenced front yard and 2 car garage. Bedr 1 has its own bath and huge closet, located on the 1st floor. Up the stairs you will find a spacious contemporary living area with high ceilings, designer drapes and open concept floorplan. Gorgeous kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Bed 2, bath 2 and laundry area are located on this floor. Huge master suite is located on the upper level. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in Knox-Henderson. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and alarm. Pets are on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have any available units?
5106 Garrett Stream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have?
Some of 5106 Garrett Stream Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Garrett Stream Court currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Garrett Stream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Garrett Stream Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 Garrett Stream Court is pet friendly.
Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Garrett Stream Court offers parking.
Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Garrett Stream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have a pool?
No, 5106 Garrett Stream Court does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have accessible units?
No, 5106 Garrett Stream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Garrett Stream Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 Garrett Stream Court has units with dishwashers.

