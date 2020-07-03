5051 Les Chateaux Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Nicely updated and bright 2 bedroom unit that is predominantly owner occupied. This is a well-kept French-style buildings surrounded by large live oak trees, quiet courtyards, gardens and two pools. The kitchen has nice custom cabinets with trendy counter tops and all appliances. The bath has double sink areas with a linen closet. This is a first floor unit in a desirable established complex. Deluxe walk-in closets in both bedrooms. All bills are paid. Covered Parking space #38 at back door.