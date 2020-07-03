All apartments in Dallas
5051 Les Chateaux Drive

5051 Les Chateaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5051 Les Chateaux Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Nicely updated and bright 2 bedroom unit that is predominantly owner occupied. This is a well-kept French-style buildings surrounded by large live oak trees, quiet courtyards, gardens and two pools. The kitchen has nice custom cabinets with trendy counter tops and all appliances. The bath has double sink areas with a linen closet. This is a first floor unit in a desirable established complex. Deluxe walk-in closets in both bedrooms. All bills are paid. Covered Parking space #38 at back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have any available units?
5051 Les Chateaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have?
Some of 5051 Les Chateaux Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Les Chateaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Les Chateaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Les Chateaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive offers parking.
Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive has a pool.
Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Les Chateaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 Les Chateaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

