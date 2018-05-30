5027 Waneta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated one-story in stellar location. Spacious, open floor plan and tons of natural light make this house incredibly inviting and cozy. Both bathrooms have been completely gutted and remodeled into beautiful & luxurious baths. Stainless appliances, gas range, wine fridge, full pantry, wood floors, huge landscaped backyard with mature trees, two living areas, full utility room with room for freezer, electric gate and a garage. Quiet neighborhood located minutes (even walkable) from Inwood Village and Highland Park Village.