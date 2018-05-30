All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5027 Waneta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5027 Waneta Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 2:10 AM

5027 Waneta Drive

5027 Waneta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5027 Waneta Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated one-story in stellar location. Spacious, open floor plan and tons of natural light make this house incredibly inviting and cozy. Both bathrooms have been completely gutted and remodeled into beautiful & luxurious baths. Stainless appliances, gas range, wine fridge, full pantry, wood floors, huge landscaped backyard with mature trees, two living areas, full utility room with room for freezer, electric gate and a garage. Quiet neighborhood located minutes (even walkable) from Inwood Village and Highland Park Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Waneta Drive have any available units?
5027 Waneta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Waneta Drive have?
Some of 5027 Waneta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Waneta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Waneta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Waneta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Waneta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5027 Waneta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Waneta Drive offers parking.
Does 5027 Waneta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Waneta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Waneta Drive have a pool?
No, 5027 Waneta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Waneta Drive have accessible units?
No, 5027 Waneta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Waneta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5027 Waneta Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Bachman Oaks
2501 Webb Chapel Ext
Dallas, TX 75220
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University