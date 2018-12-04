4962 Mill Run Road

Amenities

Want a beautiful home environment and private garden while you are leasing. Welcome home ! This home was remodeled a few years ago and Master bedroom suite addition was made at the time. New Roof, flooring, plumbing, electric, kitchen with all new appliances your heart desire, state of the art bathrooms, custom build-in closets in every room and bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout the home and new windows. Low utility bills. Circular driveway in front of home. Close to all Private schools and Galleria Shopping Mall.