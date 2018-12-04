All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:29 AM

4962 Mill Run Road

4962 Mill Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

4962 Mill Run Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Want a beautiful home environment and private garden while you are leasing. Welcome home ! This home was remodeled a few years ago and Master bedroom suite addition was made at the time. New Roof, flooring, plumbing, electric, kitchen with all new appliances your heart desire, state of the art bathrooms, custom build-in closets in every room and bathrooms. Wood flooring throughout the home and new windows. Low utility bills. Circular driveway in front of home. Close to all Private schools and Galleria Shopping Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 Mill Run Road have any available units?
4962 Mill Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4962 Mill Run Road have?
Some of 4962 Mill Run Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4962 Mill Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
4962 Mill Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 Mill Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 4962 Mill Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4962 Mill Run Road offer parking?
No, 4962 Mill Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 4962 Mill Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 Mill Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 Mill Run Road have a pool?
No, 4962 Mill Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 4962 Mill Run Road have accessible units?
No, 4962 Mill Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 Mill Run Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4962 Mill Run Road has units with dishwashers.

