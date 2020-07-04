Looking for LOCATION? This is it! Over 2000 Sq Feet!!! Updated FOUR BEDROOM duplex with laminate flooring and granite in kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Property has an abundance of storage including a closet system! Balcony off second living room and private courtyard on first level. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Includes Washer and Dyer and Refrigerator. Make this your home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4935 Thunder Road have any available units?
4935 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Thunder Road have?
Some of 4935 Thunder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4935 Thunder Road is pet friendly.
Does 4935 Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Thunder Road offers parking.
Does 4935 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Thunder Road have a pool?
No, 4935 Thunder Road does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 4935 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Thunder Road does not have units with dishwashers.
