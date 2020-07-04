4935 Thunder Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for LOCATION? This is it! Over 2000 Sq Feet!!! Updated FOUR BEDROOM duplex with laminate flooring and granite in kitchen and all bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Property has an abundance of storage including a closet system! Balcony off second living room and private courtyard on first level. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Includes Washer and Dyer and Refrigerator. Make this your home today!