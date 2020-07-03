4903 Junius St Unit: 551

Amenities

Lumieres Place

Its All About Location and Lifestyle - Utilities Included!



Lumieres Place is a tight-knit resident community located in the Munger Place historic district of Old East Dallas. Featuring studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three bedroom options, every apartment has been completely renovated from floor-to-ceiling. Residents appreciate new kitchens with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances like refrigerators with ice makers, dishwashers, gas ranges, and built-in microwaves. Outside of the apartments, the property offers gated entry and onsite parking with security lighting, a spacious courtyard with built-in barbecue and sitting area, and a new laundry facility with card-smart laundry facilities. Lumieres Place is centrally located in Dallas with quick access to primary transportation arteries and is nearby trendy shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Professionally managed by: Migneault Properties LP



Apartment Home Features:

Scenic Views

Dining Room

Central Heat & Air Conditioning

Cable/Satellite Services

Pantry

Granite Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Gas Range/Oven

Refrigerator/Freeezer

Microwave

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Hardwood Floors

Walk-in Closets



Community Features:

Great courtyard area with built-in grill, lounge, and seating areas. State-of-the-art laundry center that accepts credit or debit cards.

Gated Propery

Off-Street Parking

Pets Considered (call for details)

Close to Shopping

Near Public Transportation



Apartment Types & Starting Rates:

Studio: 441 Sq. Ft., $850 Rent, $500 Deposit

1 Bed/1 Bath: 551 Sq. Ft., $1035 Rent, $500 Deposit

2 Bed/2 Bath: 578 Sq. Ft., $1525 Rent, $500 Deposit

3 Bed/2 Bath: 1096 Sq. Ft., $1700 Rent, $500 Deposit

Electricity, Gas, Water, and Trash Pick-up Included in Rent

12 Month Lease