Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4902 Thunder Road
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:01 AM

4902 Thunder Road

4902 Thunder Road · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Thunder Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location matters with rentals too. One of a kind Duplex Rental in North Dallas. Located at LBJ and Dallas North Tollway. Easy access to anywhere in the Metroplex. Both Airports, Downtown, Walk to The Galleria, Super Walmart, and Sam's Club a quarter mile away. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths pushing 1900 square feet. Enjoy the rare pool with plenty of yard space for entertaining and relaxing. Pets are subject to owner approval. Lawn and Pool care paid by owner. Available for a June move-in. Online application. Fast approval process. Showings to start June 17. Application received and approved awaiting deposit as of June 19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 20 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4902 Thunder Road have any available units?
4902 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4902 Thunder Road have?
Some of 4902 Thunder Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 Thunder Road is pet friendly.
Does 4902 Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Thunder Road offers parking.
Does 4902 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4902 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Thunder Road have a pool?
Yes, 4902 Thunder Road has a pool.
Does 4902 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 4902 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Thunder Road has units with dishwashers.

