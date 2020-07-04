4902 Thunder Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location matters with rentals too. One of a kind Duplex Rental in North Dallas. Located at LBJ and Dallas North Tollway. Easy access to anywhere in the Metroplex. Both Airports, Downtown, Walk to The Galleria, Super Walmart, and Sam's Club a quarter mile away. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths pushing 1900 square feet. Enjoy the rare pool with plenty of yard space for entertaining and relaxing. Pets are subject to owner approval. Lawn and Pool care paid by owner. Available for a June move-in. Online application. Fast approval process. Showings to start June 17. Application received and approved awaiting deposit as of June 19