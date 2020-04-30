4714 Manett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

1 yr old modern duplex in E Village area. Prime location minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lwr Greenville, Uptown,Deep Ellum, Dwntwn and SMU. High ceilings and ample windows provide natural light to entire home. Hdwd flrs, open flr plan w lg kitchen island, stainless appliances. Lg master ensuite with walk in shower, free standing tub wet area, ample storage thru out with walk in closets. Quartz counters thru out. 2nd living area or game room on 2nd level. 8' fence provides privacy to backyard green space where you can enjoy covered patio with fireplace and wired for TV. Spacious laundry on 2nd level complete with washer dryer.