4713 Bryan Street

Amenities
Built in 2017, this modern townhome exudes style & sophistication. From the entry-way, you will find a 11x11 open space, perfect for an office or sitting area. The second living area has light-hardwood floors & an abundance of natural light. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new stainless steel appliances & a fridge included! The master bedroom & secondary bedroom are on the third floor, equally sized & each with its own on-suite. The master has a huge walk-in closet with dual sinks in the bathroom & a generous stand-up shower. Full-sized stackable washer & dryer included!