All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4713 Bryan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4713 Bryan Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:05 PM

4713 Bryan Street

4713 Bryan St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4713 Bryan St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Built in 2017, this modern townhome exudes style & sophistication. From the entry-way, you will find a 11x11 open space, perfect for an office or sitting area. The second living area has light-hardwood floors & an abundance of natural light. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with plenty of storage. Brand new stainless steel appliances & a fridge included! The master bedroom & secondary bedroom are on the third floor, equally sized & each with its own on-suite. The master has a huge walk-in closet with dual sinks in the bathroom & a generous stand-up shower. Full-sized stackable washer & dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Bryan Street have any available units?
4713 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 Bryan Street have?
Some of 4713 Bryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
No, 4713 Bryan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4713 Bryan Street offer parking?
No, 4713 Bryan Street does not offer parking.
Does 4713 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 Bryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 4713 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 4713 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University