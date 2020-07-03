All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

4709 Lomax Drive

4709 Lomax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4709 Lomax Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage half duplex. Centrally located in the established Buckner Terrace subdivision, a few miles East of Downtown Dallas. This home offers split bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, separate tub and shower in master, fresh paint, new laminate flooring throughout, new stove and tiled backsplash in kitchen. Conveniently located near bus line and walking distance to Frank Guzick Elementary, Skyline HS and a daycare center. Please verify schools and all info herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 Lomax Drive have any available units?
4709 Lomax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 Lomax Drive have?
Some of 4709 Lomax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 Lomax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 Lomax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 Lomax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 Lomax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4709 Lomax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 Lomax Drive offers parking.
Does 4709 Lomax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 Lomax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 Lomax Drive have a pool?
No, 4709 Lomax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4709 Lomax Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 Lomax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 Lomax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4709 Lomax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

