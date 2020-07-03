4709 Lomax Drive

Amenities

Nice Brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage half duplex. Centrally located in the established Buckner Terrace subdivision, a few miles East of Downtown Dallas. This home offers split bedrooms, wood burning fireplace, separate tub and shower in master, fresh paint, new laminate flooring throughout, new stove and tiled backsplash in kitchen. Conveniently located near bus line and walking distance to Frank Guzick Elementary, Skyline HS and a daycare center. Please verify schools and all info herein.