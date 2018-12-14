4707 Junius St - 4707

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Swiss Ave Historic charmer with fireplace, hardwood floors. Large floor plan with one large bedroom and one smaller bedroom Hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of windows. Unit is flooded with light! Comes with washer and dryer in unit. new stainless steel appliances: Gas stove oven, Side by side Refrigerator with ice and water in door, dishwasher and lower profile microwave oven. Also has downstairs mud room/ storage /extra closet room, Large backyard landlord welcome pets (No aggressive breeds)

Historic property in Swiss Ave Historic district. Close to everything old east Dallas has to offer. Large yard, lots of light. Unit has just been renovated: everything new.