Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4707 Junius St - 4707

4707 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4707 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Peak's

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Swiss Ave Historic charmer with fireplace, hardwood floors. Large floor plan with one large bedroom and one smaller bedroom Hardwood floors, fireplace, lots of windows. Unit is flooded with light! Comes with washer and dryer in unit. new stainless steel appliances: Gas stove oven, Side by side Refrigerator with ice and water in door, dishwasher and lower profile microwave oven. Also has downstairs mud room/ storage /extra closet room, Large backyard landlord welcome pets (No aggressive breeds)
Historic property in Swiss Ave Historic district. Close to everything old east Dallas has to offer. Large yard, lots of light. Unit has just been renovated: everything new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have any available units?
4707 Junius St - 4707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have?
Some of 4707 Junius St - 4707's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Junius St - 4707 currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Junius St - 4707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Junius St - 4707 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Junius St - 4707 is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 offer parking?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Junius St - 4707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have a pool?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have accessible units?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Junius St - 4707 has units with dishwashers.

