All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4670 Amesbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4670 Amesbury Drive
Last updated May 18 2019 at 9:57 AM

4670 Amesbury Drive

4670 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4670 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4670 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve become quite the craftsman haven’t you? Everybody thought you were crazy when you decided to retire from your mult-threat career of being a professional athlete, underwear model, rocket scientist and philosophic scholar person. “What?! You’re going to carve cat sculptures out of ice for a living?” Yes. And now you’ve become world famous for your fantastically feline sculptures of melty-divinity. Nice job. But with great fame comes great attention. You’ve decided that when you’re not being super famous and cool and stuff, you’re going to have a normal(ish) life in this wonderful Dallas apartment where you can craft all the frozen kitties you want in peace. ___________________________________________________________ Interior Luxuries Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors Integrated desk, bookcase, display niche and buffet Full size washer and dryer connections Spacious study with glass doors Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving Private balcony Granite or Quartz countertop with elegant backsplash Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer Glass front cabinet displays Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining area Oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower Expansive 9', 10’, 11’ and 12’ ceilings 2" stylized wood blinds Elegant built-in wine rack Convenient pass-through laundry feature Pre-wired intrusion alarm Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room Private yard Undermount stainless sink Custom maple cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets Under cabinet lighting Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances Tall tub dishwasher and electric range Generous pantries with wood shelving 5 floor parking garage at Teak at The Branch ___________________________________________________________ Community Luxuries Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café Business center with PCs and Macs Highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines Resort-style swimming pools with expansive tanning areas Outdoor fire pit with entertaining space Private one and two car garages Elevators Dog wash stations Rentable storage units Rooftop lounge with foosball table Serving bar and TV gallery in entertainment lounge Access to the Katy Trail Free weights and individual strength training machines Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment Community pet parks Controlled access Located near White Rock Lake 24/7 package locker system Apartment Butler - mobile-first concierge Resident lounge with pool table, poker table and TV area ============================== About me! Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have. [ Published 18-May-19 / ID 2979703 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4670 Amesbury Drive have any available units?
4670 Amesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4670 Amesbury Drive have?
Some of 4670 Amesbury Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4670 Amesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4670 Amesbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4670 Amesbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4670 Amesbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4670 Amesbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4670 Amesbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4670 Amesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4670 Amesbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4670 Amesbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4670 Amesbury Drive has a pool.
Does 4670 Amesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4670 Amesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4670 Amesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4670 Amesbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St
Dallas, TX 75219
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Lucas
2924 Lucas Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University