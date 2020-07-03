4663 Country Creek Drive

Amenities

This will make someone a great home. The interior has been re-done. All Tile flooring and new paint. Master Bedroom separate from other bedrooms. Open air patio positioned on back side of complex with fantastic established trees and rolling hills overlooking Fivemile Creek. Laundry room for full size washer and electric dryer. You will not want to miss this opportunity. Seller Financing available with acceptable terms.