4663 Country Creek Drive
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:27 AM

4663 Country Creek Drive

4663 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4663 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This will make someone a great home. The interior has been re-done. All Tile flooring and new paint. Master Bedroom separate from other bedrooms. Open air patio positioned on back side of complex with fantastic established trees and rolling hills overlooking Fivemile Creek. Laundry room for full size washer and electric dryer. You will not want to miss this opportunity. Seller Financing available with acceptable terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
