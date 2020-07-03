This will make someone a great home. The interior has been re-done. All Tile flooring and new paint. Master Bedroom separate from other bedrooms. Open air patio positioned on back side of complex with fantastic established trees and rolling hills overlooking Fivemile Creek. Laundry room for full size washer and electric dryer. You will not want to miss this opportunity. Seller Financing available with acceptable terms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4663 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
4663 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 4663 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 4663 Country Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4663 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4663 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.