Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4645 Country Creek Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:14 PM

4645 Country Creek Drive

4645 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 story condo in a secluded area of Oak Cliff. Enjoy privacy with your own fenced off and gated patio that leads to the front door. This condo has been updated with modern, walnut laminate flooring, light gray Sherwin Williams paint, and brand new carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedroom. (Carpet and carpet padding replaced in the summer of 2019.) New vanity installed in the downstairs bathroom. Enjoy the updated light fixtures and chandelier in the eating area. Includes washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Minutes from downtown Dallas, and easy access the major highways to get across DFW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
4645 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 4645 Country Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Country Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Country Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4645 Country Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Country Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4645 Country Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Country Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Country Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4645 Country Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Country Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4645 Country Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Country Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Country Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

