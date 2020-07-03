4645 Country Creek Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 story condo in a secluded area of Oak Cliff. Enjoy privacy with your own fenced off and gated patio that leads to the front door. This condo has been updated with modern, walnut laminate flooring, light gray Sherwin Williams paint, and brand new carpet on the stairs and upstairs bedroom. (Carpet and carpet padding replaced in the summer of 2019.) New vanity installed in the downstairs bathroom. Enjoy the updated light fixtures and chandelier in the eating area. Includes washer and dryer, stainless steel refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Minutes from downtown Dallas, and easy access the major highways to get across DFW.