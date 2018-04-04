All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

4627 Country Creek Drive

4627 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This MUST SEE restored Oak Cliff condo is priced to rent. Enter the privacy gate and fence, hiding a patio and storage closets, where you can relax after a long day. Outdoor plants and patio furniture can turn this into your private oasis. Once inside the unit, notice the beautiful first floor tiled floors. Granite, tasteful backsplash, laundry room and stainless appliances, including fridge, highlight the kitchen. 1st floor full bath has a custom shower with glass doors and granite. Downstairs include a freshly painted office or bedroom, dining and living areas. Upstairs carpet leads to the master, bedroom 3, and a full bath. The master has a sitting area with storage, and large mirrored closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4627 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
4627 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4627 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 4627 Country Creek Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4627 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4627 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4627 Country Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4627 Country Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4627 Country Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4627 Country Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4627 Country Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4627 Country Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4627 Country Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4627 Country Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4627 Country Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4627 Country Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4627 Country Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4627 Country Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

