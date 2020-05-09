4611 Travis Street

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded Katy Trail condo has it all... walkability to Knox area restaurants and shopping, renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, pool, fitness center, and concierge. The 2-level unit features an open kitchen and living space with a stackable washer and dryer laundry as well as and half bath on same level with master bed and bath. First level features second bedroom and full bath. The upgraded kitchen and bathrooms are stunning! Large balcony with ample room for entertaining and enjoying the downtown views! Presently, the HOA includes water, gas, sewer, cable tv, and internet.