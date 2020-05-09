All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

4611 Travis Street

4611 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4611 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
internet access
This beautifully upgraded Katy Trail condo has it all... walkability to Knox area restaurants and shopping, renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, pool, fitness center, and concierge. The 2-level unit features an open kitchen and living space with a stackable washer and dryer laundry as well as and half bath on same level with master bed and bath. First level features second bedroom and full bath. The upgraded kitchen and bathrooms are stunning! Large balcony with ample room for entertaining and enjoying the downtown views! Presently, the HOA includes water, gas, sewer, cable tv, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4611 Travis Street have any available units?
4611 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4611 Travis Street have?
Some of 4611 Travis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4611 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4611 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4611 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 4611 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4611 Travis Street offer parking?
No, 4611 Travis Street does not offer parking.
Does 4611 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4611 Travis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4611 Travis Street have a pool?
Yes, 4611 Travis Street has a pool.
Does 4611 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4611 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4611 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4611 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

