Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Shows like a gem! Very well maintained home in Hyde Park Estates. Split bedroom off the laundry room. Huge rooms! Updated kitchen, new floors. Huge backyard with separate fenced pool area! Covered patio! New carpet and new paint 2016. New double oven 2010. Granite counters added in 2017. Land lord is one of a kind...very helpful and attentive. Don't miss this one! Price is right!