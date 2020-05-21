4603 Surf Dr

Amenities

FULLY Updated 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath house - Property Id: 95775



Beautifully updated 3BR 3 FULL bath home in Lakewood Elementary. Open floorplan with large windows for natural light, real wood plantation shutters, canned lighting/dimmers, spacious living and dining rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with newly renovated and expanded walk in closet. Enjoy the backyard with a large recently sodded lawn, flagstone patio, blooming flowers/trees and a newly built and stained fence. Great location, walk to Ridgewood trail and white rock lake. Minutes from restaurants, lower Greenville, North Park, Central Market and Lakewood shopping. W/D & refrigerator option available. Sprinkler system. Landscape lighting on timers. Longer term lease welcome. Must qualify (Credit/Background/Income checks). Call Robert at 817-714-5747 to schedule a showing.

