All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4534 Glenwick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4534 Glenwick Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:05 AM

4534 Glenwick Lane

4534 Glenwick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4534 Glenwick Lane, Dallas, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Darling fresh remodeled condo! Secure & gated! Two car attached carport with storage! New windows, appliances, carpet, kitchen & bathrooms!! Everything that could have been redone or replaced has! Great living room dining room combination with built- ins. Half bath near entry. Kitchen with pantry & new appliances. Wonderful & spacious outside, partially, covered patio! Upstairs master has spacious walk-in closet, separate tub & shower with seamless glass. Additional bedroom with attached bath has same size closet as master & a tub shower combo with Washer & Dryer located in that bathroom. Outside balcony upstairs with room for seating! Walk to HP High & Inwood Lovers shopping & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 Glenwick Lane have any available units?
4534 Glenwick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4534 Glenwick Lane have?
Some of 4534 Glenwick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4534 Glenwick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4534 Glenwick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 Glenwick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4534 Glenwick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4534 Glenwick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4534 Glenwick Lane offers parking.
Does 4534 Glenwick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4534 Glenwick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 Glenwick Lane have a pool?
No, 4534 Glenwick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4534 Glenwick Lane have accessible units?
No, 4534 Glenwick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 Glenwick Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4534 Glenwick Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
AMLI on Maple
6008 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University