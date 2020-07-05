4534 Glenwick Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Darling fresh remodeled condo! Secure & gated! Two car attached carport with storage! New windows, appliances, carpet, kitchen & bathrooms!! Everything that could have been redone or replaced has! Great living room dining room combination with built- ins. Half bath near entry. Kitchen with pantry & new appliances. Wonderful & spacious outside, partially, covered patio! Upstairs master has spacious walk-in closet, separate tub & shower with seamless glass. Additional bedroom with attached bath has same size closet as master & a tub shower combo with Washer & Dryer located in that bathroom. Outside balcony upstairs with room for seating! Walk to HP High & Inwood Lovers shopping & restaurants!