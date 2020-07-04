All apartments in Dallas
Location

4518 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available early Feb...Gorgeous custom detached 3 story home in a desirable location. Very high end finish out.
Unique built-ins, soaring ceilings with crown moldings, gourmet kitchen with granite, ss appliances.
Hardwood in liv, din, kit, separate foyer. Built-in entertainment center, bookshelves and french doors.
Striking master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. All bedrooms with full baths and walk-in closets. Small yard with covered patio. If you have any (Pre-Move In) Requests. (clean, repair, paint etc..) Please let management know before we present your application to the owner. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Small pets only under 25 lbs. only with $20-month pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4518 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4518 Holland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Holland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4518 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4518 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4518 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

