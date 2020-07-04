4518 Holland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available early Feb...Gorgeous custom detached 3 story home in a desirable location. Very high end finish out.

Unique built-ins, soaring ceilings with crown moldings, gourmet kitchen with granite, ss appliances.

Hardwood in liv, din, kit, separate foyer. Built-in entertainment center, bookshelves and french doors.

Striking master bath with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. All bedrooms with full baths and walk-in closets. Small yard with covered patio. If you have any (Pre-Move In) Requests. (clean, repair, paint etc..) Please let management know before we present your application to the owner. Once approved, there is a $50 processing fee. Small pets only under 25 lbs. only with $20-month pet fee