4517 Holland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready condo in picturesque, 10-unit gated community walking distance to Whole Foods. This light & bright property features a spacious living & dining room with 10ft ceilings. Double french doors off the living room lead to the private, fenced patio space. The updated kitchen has brand new floors and backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The half-bath downstairs is extra convenient for guests. The upstairs master has a fireplace, 2 closets, & attached bath, recently updated with new porcelain tile shower and double sinks. Also featured: generous-sized 2nd bedroom w freshly updated full bath, stackable washer & dryer, 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking space.