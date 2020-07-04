All apartments in Dallas
4517 Holland Avenue

Location

4517 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move-in ready condo in picturesque, 10-unit gated community walking distance to Whole Foods. This light & bright property features a spacious living & dining room with 10ft ceilings. Double french doors off the living room lead to the private, fenced patio space. The updated kitchen has brand new floors and backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The half-bath downstairs is extra convenient for guests. The upstairs master has a fireplace, 2 closets, & attached bath, recently updated with new porcelain tile shower and double sinks. Also featured: generous-sized 2nd bedroom w freshly updated full bath, stackable washer & dryer, 1 covered and 1 uncovered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4517 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4517 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4517 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4517 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4517 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4517 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4517 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4517 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

