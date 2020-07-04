4504 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful setting with large patio for entertaining. Corner unit. Wood Floors throughout. Bedroom on ground floor could be used for art room or office. Two car garage with cabinets for storage. Beautiful chandeliers. Electric shades in the stairway. Additional patio off the kitchen with grill that stays. Large pantry WD area. All bedrooms have own bathroom. Wet bar and half bath on the main second floor. East to show. Walking distance Whole Foods.