All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4504 Bowser Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4504 Bowser Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

4504 Bowser Avenue

4504 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4504 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful setting with large patio for entertaining. Corner unit. Wood Floors throughout. Bedroom on ground floor could be used for art room or office. Two car garage with cabinets for storage. Beautiful chandeliers. Electric shades in the stairway. Additional patio off the kitchen with grill that stays. Large pantry WD area. All bedrooms have own bathroom. Wet bar and half bath on the main second floor. East to show. Walking distance Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4504 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4504 Bowser Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4504 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4504 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4504 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4504 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Renaissance At Preston Hollow
8600 Thackery St
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University