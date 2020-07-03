All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4503 Cedar Springs Road
Last updated September 16 2019 at 11:01 PM

4503 Cedar Springs Road

4503 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4503 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
On the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Dallas North Tollway lie the trendy District Apartments. Finished off with a matte black exterior and cedar embellishments, these apartments are ready for the most stylish of tenants. The property includes the latest landscape trends, a courtyard water feature, patio furniture, and a dog run. Each apartment contains white interiors, cedar colored hardwood floors, recessed canned lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents are minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, as well as the famous Oak Lawn strip and Uptown shopping scene.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4503 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4503 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
No, 4503 Cedar Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4503 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 4503 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4503 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

