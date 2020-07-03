4503 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

On the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Dallas North Tollway lie the trendy District Apartments. Finished off with a matte black exterior and cedar embellishments, these apartments are ready for the most stylish of tenants. The property includes the latest landscape trends, a courtyard water feature, patio furniture, and a dog run. Each apartment contains white interiors, cedar colored hardwood floors, recessed canned lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents are minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway, as well as the famous Oak Lawn strip and Uptown shopping scene.