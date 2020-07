Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Nrth Dallas home with Plano ISD convenient to George Bush Turnpike & Dallas North Tollway. Family & Formal Dining have wood flrs. Family features gas log fireplace, surround sound, and wall of windows overlooking the private patio. Kitchen opens to the family room and breakfast nook. Master bath his & her vanities, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are a nice size and are split from master.