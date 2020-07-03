All apartments in Dallas
4417 Gennaro Street

4417 Gennaro St · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Gennaro St, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Step into Trendy Urban Living w this beautiful immaculate 3 story town home in highly desirable area of Dallas, close to Knox Henderson,Uptown,Lower Greenville&Deep Ellum.Easy access to all major hwys, shopping& parks.This kitchen&living area w open concept is perfect for entertaining.Granite counter graces the gourmet kitchen & both private bathrms. SS app. Gorgeous hardwd flrs thruout the hm.Master suite is large&spacious incl. 2 CUSTOM BUILT IN CLOSET designed by California closets.2nd bdrm can be a 2ND MASTER SUITE w own priv bath.Dwnstr a 3rd bdrm or an office with a half bth for conv. Owner is also offering 1 FREE PROF.CLEANING PER MONTH from owners choice of vendor. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Gennaro Street have any available units?
4417 Gennaro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Gennaro Street have?
Some of 4417 Gennaro Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Gennaro Street currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Gennaro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Gennaro Street pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Gennaro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4417 Gennaro Street offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Gennaro Street offers parking.
Does 4417 Gennaro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Gennaro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Gennaro Street have a pool?
No, 4417 Gennaro Street does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Gennaro Street have accessible units?
No, 4417 Gennaro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Gennaro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Gennaro Street has units with dishwashers.

