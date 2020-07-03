4417 Gennaro Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Step into Trendy Urban Living w this beautiful immaculate 3 story town home in highly desirable area of Dallas, close to Knox Henderson,Uptown,Lower Greenville&Deep Ellum.Easy access to all major hwys, shopping& parks.This kitchen&living area w open concept is perfect for entertaining.Granite counter graces the gourmet kitchen & both private bathrms. SS app. Gorgeous hardwd flrs thruout the hm.Master suite is large&spacious incl. 2 CUSTOM BUILT IN CLOSET designed by California closets.2nd bdrm can be a 2ND MASTER SUITE w own priv bath.Dwnstr a 3rd bdrm or an office with a half bth for conv. Owner is also offering 1 FREE PROF.CLEANING PER MONTH from owners choice of vendor. Must See!!