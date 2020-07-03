4414 Worth St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

This unit opens up onto the Zen garden. Close to deep ellum, Baylor next door, lower Greenville down the street. Knox Henderson close by as it uptown and downtown.

Property has gated secure parking and entrance with security camera.



Close knit neighbors who all know each other in this very quit little community. If peace and quit is where you are at this is the place.



Gas, water , trash, one parking space, free laundry on-site (no washer dryer hook-ups in unit) high speed internet 100 MBS with own IP address: . Please note second person utility charge is another 85.00.