Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Freshly updated townhouse in the heart of Oaklawn. Featuring 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, two living spaces and a large third floor patio that is great for entertaining. Updated and open kitchen with all appliances included. The home also features an attached, front entry, two car garage and the complex has gated and secured access for added privacy. Owner would prefer a 6 month lease or a 16-18 month lease.