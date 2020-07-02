4408 Country Brook Drive

Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living areas new wood floors just installed! Prime North Dallas location with Plano ISD in highly sought after Country Brook subdivision. Upon entry you will find a large family room with view of the neighborhood pond, granite counter tops in the kitchen, double ovens with warmer drawer and out back is your own private oasis with a covered patio and refreshing salt water pool with heater to enjoy year round. In a quiet cul de sac with private neighborhood pond across the street! Minutes from restaurants and shopping. Offering $2500 paint allowance to allow buyers to choose their own style!