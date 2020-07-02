All apartments in Dallas
Location

4408 Country Brook Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living areas new wood floors just installed! Prime North Dallas location with Plano ISD in highly sought after Country Brook subdivision. Upon entry you will find a large family room with view of the neighborhood pond, granite counter tops in the kitchen, double ovens with warmer drawer and out back is your own private oasis with a covered patio and refreshing salt water pool with heater to enjoy year round. In a quiet cul de sac with private neighborhood pond across the street! Minutes from restaurants and shopping. Offering $2500 paint allowance to allow buyers to choose their own style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Country Brook Drive have any available units?
4408 Country Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4408 Country Brook Drive have?
Some of 4408 Country Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4408 Country Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Country Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Country Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Country Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4408 Country Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4408 Country Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 4408 Country Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Country Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Country Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4408 Country Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 4408 Country Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4408 Country Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Country Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4408 Country Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

