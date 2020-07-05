4343 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful end unit 3 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home located in a small quiet complex backing to the Katy Trail. Step inside and enjoy this large open plan home with 2 large bedrooms that are split in layout with the master on the 3rd floor and the guest on the 1st floor. The main living level is highlighted by oak hardwood floors, custom entertainment wall, granite kitchen, and a balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The 3rd floor features a study, laundry room and a large master suite with private balcony, dual sinks, separate tub-shower and a large walk in closet. Rent includes gas (heat, cooking, and hot water), water, and trash! Application fee paid online.