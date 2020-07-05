All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:48 AM

4343 Buena Vista Street

4343 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4343 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit 3 story, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage town home located in a small quiet complex backing to the Katy Trail. Step inside and enjoy this large open plan home with 2 large bedrooms that are split in layout with the master on the 3rd floor and the guest on the 1st floor. The main living level is highlighted by oak hardwood floors, custom entertainment wall, granite kitchen, and a balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The 3rd floor features a study, laundry room and a large master suite with private balcony, dual sinks, separate tub-shower and a large walk in closet. Rent includes gas (heat, cooking, and hot water), water, and trash! Application fee paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4343 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4343 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4343 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4343 Buena Vista Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4343 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4343 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4343 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4343 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4343 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4343 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4343 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4343 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4343 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4343 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4343 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4343 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4343 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4343 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

