Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo with 2 Car Garage, 1 Uncovered Parking Spot, and Large Private Patio Ready Located In The Highly Desired SOHIP Neighborhood! Walking distance to several shops and restaurants this unit features granite counter tops, SS appliances, full size Washer and Dryer. Open Floor plan LR and Kitchen with half bath on the first floor, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on second floor.