All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4323 Merrell Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4323 Merrell Road
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

4323 Merrell Road

4323 Merrell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4323 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated Mid-Century Traditional in area of many new larger homes, heart of Private School area. Open floor plan - living, dining, and kitchen, study, refinished hardwood floors, quartz kitchen counters and stainless appliances, separate pantry, full size laundry room. Master with in-suite bath including glass shower enclosure and walk-in closet, wood-burning fireplace, separate HVAC system and door to backyard. Covered patio with fenced, sprinkled, landscaped backyard. One car carport and one additional parking space. Owner is a licensed agent in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Merrell Road have any available units?
4323 Merrell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Merrell Road have?
Some of 4323 Merrell Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Merrell Road currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Merrell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Merrell Road pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Merrell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4323 Merrell Road offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Merrell Road offers parking.
Does 4323 Merrell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Merrell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Merrell Road have a pool?
No, 4323 Merrell Road does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Merrell Road have accessible units?
No, 4323 Merrell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Merrell Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Merrell Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Park Hollow
6535 Bandera Ave, #1E
Dallas, TX 75225
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University