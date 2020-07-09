All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:52 AM

4320 Voss Hills Place

4320 Voss Hills Place · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Voss Hills Place, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful PlanoISD 4-bedroom home in great neighborhood only minutes to PGBT and Tollway.Vaulted ceiling at entrance.Living room features fireplace with view of backyard.Office and formal dining both upgraded with full size bay windows.Open kitchen with granite countertops and a lot of storage. Breakfast next to backyard and kitchen.Super spacious master suite upstairs with windows facing backyard.Master bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower,tub and two super large walk-in closets with built-in shelves.3 more good size bedrooms share a full bath.Brand new carpet!Brand new oven will be installed!Costco,Target,Home Depot and a lot of restaurants nearby.Walking distance to neighborhood park.Available NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Voss Hills Place have any available units?
4320 Voss Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Voss Hills Place have?
Some of 4320 Voss Hills Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Voss Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Voss Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Voss Hills Place pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Voss Hills Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4320 Voss Hills Place offer parking?
No, 4320 Voss Hills Place does not offer parking.
Does 4320 Voss Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Voss Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Voss Hills Place have a pool?
No, 4320 Voss Hills Place does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Voss Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 4320 Voss Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Voss Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4320 Voss Hills Place has units with dishwashers.

