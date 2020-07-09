4320 Voss Hills Place

Amenities

Beautiful PlanoISD 4-bedroom home in great neighborhood only minutes to PGBT and Tollway.Vaulted ceiling at entrance.Living room features fireplace with view of backyard.Office and formal dining both upgraded with full size bay windows.Open kitchen with granite countertops and a lot of storage. Breakfast next to backyard and kitchen.Super spacious master suite upstairs with windows facing backyard.Master bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower,tub and two super large walk-in closets with built-in shelves.3 more good size bedrooms share a full bath.Brand new carpet!Brand new oven will be installed!Costco,Target,Home Depot and a lot of restaurants nearby.Walking distance to neighborhood park.Available NOW!!