4310 Sylvester Street

This stunning and spacious home located in Oak Lawn has two Master Bedrooms with huge walk-in closets; one upstairs and one downstairs. In addition to having five bedrooms, this home also boasts three and a half baths, a home office with a balcony, laundry room, and a gated yard. There is also a large two-car garage with extra room for storage. Oak lawn has many amenities nearby including tons of shops, restaurants, oak lawn park, and popular hiking and bike trails alongside Turtle Creek. This home has easy access to downtown and cultural experiences in the arts district. Stop by and see it today.