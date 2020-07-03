All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

4310 Sylvester Street

4310 Sylvester Street · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Sylvester Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning and spacious home located in Oak Lawn has two Master Bedrooms with huge walk-in closets; one upstairs and one downstairs. In addition to having five bedrooms, this home also boasts three and a half baths, a home office with a balcony, laundry room, and a gated yard. There is also a large two-car garage with extra room for storage. Oak lawn has many amenities nearby including tons of shops, restaurants, oak lawn park, and popular hiking and bike trails alongside Turtle Creek. This home has easy access to downtown and cultural experiences in the arts district. Stop by and see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Sylvester Street have any available units?
4310 Sylvester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Sylvester Street have?
Some of 4310 Sylvester Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Sylvester Street currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Sylvester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Sylvester Street pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Sylvester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4310 Sylvester Street offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Sylvester Street offers parking.
Does 4310 Sylvester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Sylvester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Sylvester Street have a pool?
No, 4310 Sylvester Street does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Sylvester Street have accessible units?
No, 4310 Sylvester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Sylvester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Sylvester Street has units with dishwashers.

