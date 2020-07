Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with vaulted ceiling in large living room, located in the heart of Dallas! Newer kitchen appliances and flooring throughout house. Both bathrooms have been updated as well. This house has a nice large fenced yard. Tenant to verify all measurements and schools. NO pets.