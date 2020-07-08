All apartments in Dallas
Location

4307 Vandelia Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
DALLAS DIAMOND! This precious home has it all! Original hardwood flooring and nice tall ceilings throughout the home. Updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful gas range. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Massive bedrooms with lots of windows and storage. Original honeycomb tile flooring in full bathroom has stood the test of time, still looks brand new. Private glass sliding door off master bedroom leads to deck, overlooking your crystal clear ice blue pool. Gated covered parking and single car garage in backyard, street parking and driveway along the side of home for extra parking. This gem won't last long so schedule a tour today, apply online tonight and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Vandelia Street have any available units?
4307 Vandelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Vandelia Street have?
Some of 4307 Vandelia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Vandelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Vandelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Vandelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Vandelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4307 Vandelia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Vandelia Street offers parking.
Does 4307 Vandelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 Vandelia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Vandelia Street have a pool?
Yes, 4307 Vandelia Street has a pool.
Does 4307 Vandelia Street have accessible units?
No, 4307 Vandelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Vandelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Vandelia Street has units with dishwashers.

