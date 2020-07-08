4307 Vandelia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

DALLAS DIAMOND! This precious home has it all! Original hardwood flooring and nice tall ceilings throughout the home. Updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful gas range. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. Massive bedrooms with lots of windows and storage. Original honeycomb tile flooring in full bathroom has stood the test of time, still looks brand new. Private glass sliding door off master bedroom leads to deck, overlooking your crystal clear ice blue pool. Gated covered parking and single car garage in backyard, street parking and driveway along the side of home for extra parking. This gem won't last long so schedule a tour today, apply online tonight and move in tomorrow!