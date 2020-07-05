All apartments in Dallas
4303 Buena Vista Street

4303 Buena Vista St · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Buena Vista St, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Katy Trail GEM!!!! Location and Lifestyle all in one! Incredible condo is just steps from the Katy Trail in the heart of Uptown. Great views of the Trail from your balcony and an open and bright feel throughout. The updated kitchen has granite counter tops, updated appliances and sleek cabinets. Loft flooring and bathroom were recently updated. You will love all the amenities, with covered parking, stylish pool, secured entry, elevator and the unit comes furnished with a refrigerator and washer & dryer. Second bedroom is a unique loft style space, with a portion overlooking the main living area. It's a perfect location for the Uptown lifestyle!!! #WelcomeHome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4303 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4303 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4303 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4303 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 4303 Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 4303 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4303 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

