428 E 6th Street

Incredible rental opportunity in Lake Cliff Historical District in Oak Cliff. Only 1 block from Lake Cliff Park and just minutes from Bishop Arts District! Completely restored and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cottage. Fantastic split bedroom open floor plan perfect for roommates! Master bedroom features separate entry, tiled en-suite with separate shower and walk in closet. Updates include all new hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile, granite countertops, new soft close cabinets and drawers, and decorative lighting. Lovely covered front porch, great sized back yard, and gated parking. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay! Landlord will cover yard care.