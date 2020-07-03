All apartments in Dallas
428 E 6th Street
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:08 PM

428 E 6th Street

428 East 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

428 East 6th Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Incredible rental opportunity in Lake Cliff Historical District in Oak Cliff. Only 1 block from Lake Cliff Park and just minutes from Bishop Arts District! Completely restored and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom cottage. Fantastic split bedroom open floor plan perfect for roommates! Master bedroom features separate entry, tiled en-suite with separate shower and walk in closet. Updates include all new hardwood floors throughout, new stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile, granite countertops, new soft close cabinets and drawers, and decorative lighting. Lovely covered front porch, great sized back yard, and gated parking. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay! Landlord will cover yard care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 E 6th Street have any available units?
428 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 E 6th Street have?
Some of 428 E 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
428 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 428 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 428 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 428 E 6th Street offers parking.
Does 428 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 E 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 428 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 428 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 428 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 428 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 E 6th Street has units with dishwashers.

