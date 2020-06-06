All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:59 PM

425 Highcrest Dr.

425 Highcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Highcrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Updated throughout with new flooring and interior paint! Great sized, fenced-in backyard with plenty of shade trees - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-35 E in the Dallas ISD! This house is a must see!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Amenities: Dishwasher, Electric Stone & Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Highcrest Dr. have any available units?
425 Highcrest Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Highcrest Dr. have?
Some of 425 Highcrest Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Highcrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
425 Highcrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Highcrest Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Highcrest Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 425 Highcrest Dr. offer parking?
No, 425 Highcrest Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 425 Highcrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Highcrest Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Highcrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 425 Highcrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 425 Highcrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 425 Highcrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Highcrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Highcrest Dr. has units with dishwashers.

