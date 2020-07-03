All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4248 W Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4248 W Creek Drive

4248 West Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4248 West Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely updated home in desirable North Dallas location. Inside has a fresh coat of paint. This beautiful custom home boasts wood floors on the lower level, granite countertops & gas cooktop in the kitchen. There are two living areas, two dining areas and two fireplaces. Master bedroom has jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities, custom walk-in closet and private patio access. Exterior features include well kept landscaping, cover patio and porch and board on board fence in back. This one won’t last long. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 W Creek Drive have any available units?
4248 W Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 W Creek Drive have?
Some of 4248 W Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 W Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4248 W Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 W Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4248 W Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4248 W Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4248 W Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 4248 W Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 W Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 W Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4248 W Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4248 W Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4248 W Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 W Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 W Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

